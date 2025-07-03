NJTRANSIT Interactive “Pizza and Pints” Map Makes it Easy For a Foodie Adventure

Customers can click on the interactive “Pizza and Pints’ map found at njtransit.com/pizza, where they will find approximately 150 food and beverage establishments within walking distance of NJ TRANSIT’s bus, rail and light rail stations.

“’Pizza and Pints’ is designed to boost economic activity for New Jersey-based businesses while increasing recreational ridership by offering new and existing customers the opportunity to visit some of New Jersey’s best spots by public transit,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kris Kolluri.

NJ TRANSIT’s first ever “Pizza and Pints” tour kicked off today, June 12, at the Yale Terrace Brewery in Cranford where customers can grab a crisp All Aboard Ale, an original brew named exclusively for NJ TRANSIT.

“We are pleased to join NJ TRANSIT in this exciting collaboration,” said Pete Merrigan, the owner of Yale Terrace Brewery. “This is a great opportunity to visit some of the finest eateries and breweries while leaving your car at home.”

Visitors to the map can search by location, transit line, or craving.

Customers can also purchase a commemorative “Pizza and Pints” pint glass to enjoy their All Aboard Ale or other favorite beverage by heading to NJ TRANSIT’s online merchandise “Transit Shoppe” at transitshoppe.com.