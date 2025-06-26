© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Asbury Park Lifeguard Impaled By Beach Umbrella

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 26, 2025 at 7:42 AM EDT
An Asbury Park Lifeguard was hospitalized after being impaled by a beach umbrella yesterday morning.

According to the Asbury Park Press, while setting it up, the wind took hold of her umbrella and the stake pierced her left armpit and exited through her left shoulder blade. The lifeguard, a woman in her 20’s was treated on scene by a firefighter and EMT who cut the umbrella stake to make transportation more manageable. She was awake and alert when taken to Jersey Shore Medical center for treatment. She is expected to survive.
