Middlesex County Doctor Charged with Sexual Assault of Patients

Gurvindra Johal, 57, of Colonia, New Jersey, is charged with two counts of sexual assault (2nd degree), 11 counts of criminal sexual contact (4th degree), and one count each of falsifying or tampering with records and destruction, falsification, or alteration of records pertaining to medical care (both 4th degree).

These incidents were initially investigated and charged by the Monmouth, Middlesex, and Essex county prosecutors’ offices. It is alleged that five incidents occurred in Middlesex County, three in Essex County, and two victims were assaulted in Monmouth County. The Division of Criminal Justice consolidated these cases and indicted the defendant before a State grand jury.

“As Attorney General I have focused on supporting victims of violent crimes and ensuring fair and full investigation and prosecution of alleged offenders,” said Attorney General Platkin. “Medical patients need to be able to trust that they will be treated with respect, care, and professionalism when they seek treatment. For a doctor to allegedly prey upon patients is something we will not tolerate.”

“This case illustrates the importance of cooperation with local law enforcement, as we were able to identify a serial offender who violated patients’ trust across county lines,” said DCJ Director Theresa Hilton. “Taking advantage of the doctor-patient relationship for sexual gratification, as is charged in this case, is completely unacceptable and will be met with the full force of our office.”

According to documents filed in this case, law enforcement began investigating allegations of criminal sexual contact by a victim who said her doctor, Johal, touched her inappropriately at an urgent care facility in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. The investigation uncovered other victims who allegedly were similarly touched inappropriately at that facility, as well as victims that were allegedly sexually assaulted. The investigation found additional victims of sexual assault and criminal sexual contact who were treated by Johal at an urgent care facility in Newark, New Jersey, as well as victims of criminal sexual contact who were treated by at a facility in Freehold Township.

Johal is also charged with filing a false statement in a letter to an insurance carrier in response to the carrier’s investigation of inappropriate touching claims and allegedly altering medical records after the fact to indicate that a medical assistant was present in the room during an examination, which was not part of the original medical record.

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Fourth-degree offenses could lead to up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Deputy Attorney General Kimberly Menafra is prosecuting the case for the DCJ under the direction of Bureau Chief Laura Magnone.

Attorney General Platkin thanked Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago, and Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II, and the dedicated assistant prosecutors and detectives in their offices, and the Freehold Township, Perth Amboy, Newark, and Edison police departments for their work on the case.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Defense counsel: Brooke M. Barnett Esq., Newark