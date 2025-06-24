Navy Training Exercises Coming to Sandy Hook Bay

Naval Weapons Station Earle (NWS Earle) will be running harbor protection exercises from June 24 through July 2, 2025, around the Navy pier in Leonardo, N.J. These are routine training sessions designed to keep harbor security forces sharp and ready. There’s no specific threat—just regular preparedness.

The action will happen between 5:00 and 8:00 a.m., so early risers in Leonardo, Atlantic Highlands, Belford, Middletown, and even Sandy Hook National Park might hear some noise, including blank ammunition being used during the drills.

Expect to see marked U.S. Navy patrol boats and sentry towers in Sandy Hook Bay, especially near the NWS Earle Waterfront Restricted Area. And just a reminder: that area is off-limits to the public and actively patrolled by armed Navy Security Forces. Violators will be prosecuted, so it’s best to steer clear.

As always, weather and sea conditions could shift the schedule a bit, so the Navy asks for your understanding.

Got questions? Reach out to the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs Office at 757-322-2853.