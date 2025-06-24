© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Navy Training Exercises Coming to Sandy Hook Bay

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published June 24, 2025 at 6:30 AM EDT
The pier at Naval Weapons Station Earle
facebook.com/NWSEarleNJ/
The pier at Naval Weapons Station Earle

If you live near the Jersey Shore and hear some early morning commotion on the water next week, don’t worry—it’s just a drill.

Naval Weapons Station Earle (NWS Earle) will be running harbor protection exercises from June 24 through July 2, 2025, around the Navy pier in Leonardo, N.J. These are routine training sessions designed to keep harbor security forces sharp and ready. There’s no specific threat—just regular preparedness.

The action will happen between 5:00 and 8:00 a.m., so early risers in Leonardo, Atlantic Highlands, Belford, Middletown, and even Sandy Hook National Park might hear some noise, including blank ammunition being used during the drills.

Expect to see marked U.S. Navy patrol boats and sentry towers in Sandy Hook Bay, especially near the NWS Earle Waterfront Restricted Area. And just a reminder: that area is off-limits to the public and actively patrolled by armed Navy Security Forces. Violators will be prosecuted, so it’s best to steer clear.

As always, weather and sea conditions could shift the schedule a bit, so the Navy asks for your understanding.

Got questions? Reach out to the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs Office at 757-322-2853.
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
