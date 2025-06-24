© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Dangerous, Hot Weather On The Way

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 24, 2025 at 7:30 AM EDT
NOAA.GOV

The next couple of days are bringing dangerous, hot weather with them. Our area remains under an extreme heat warning with temperatures near 100 degrees today and the mid-90’s tomorrow.

To stay safe during hot weather, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration advises taking precautions like staying hydrated, seeking shade, and avoiding strenuous activity during peak heat. It's also important to check on vulnerable individuals like the elderly and to be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses.
