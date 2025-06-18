"At Home" Store in Middletown, One of 26 to Close

At Home, located on Route 35 in Middletown, has closed after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. That location is among 26 stores it said were "underperforming," and will close by the end of September. The company, based in Texas, filed for bankruptcy as a result of "broader economic and retail-specific market pressures," according to court documents and a press release. Apart from the Middletown location, other New Jersey stores to close are in Ledgewood and Princeton. As part of the bankruptcy filing, ownership of At Home will be transferred to a group of hedge funds and investment firms based in New York City, New York and San Francisco, according to a press release from the company.