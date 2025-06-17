MURPHY ADMINISTRATION INVITES PUBLIC TO ENJOY STATE PARKS, FORESTS AND HISTORIC SITES SHOWCASING NEW JERSEY’S NATURAL BEAUTY AND HISTORY

Located conveniently by major population centers, state parks, forests and historic sites are within close proximity of almost any point in New Jersey, making them a practical and economical option for many. “We are eager to welcome residents and visitors alike to explore why New Jersey IS the Crossroads of the American Revolution,” said Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way, who oversees New Jersey’s recognition of the Semiquincentennial in her capacity as Secretary of State. “While the formal recognition of America’s 250th kicks off next year, there is so much you can see, do and learn today about New Jersey’s role in the founding of our nation. Make your history tourism plans now at revnj.org!”

Tourism is a key draw for New Jersey parks, which have numerous passive and active recreation opportunities for visitors of all ages.

“New Jersey’s state park system showcases New Jersey’s great natural beauty and rich heritage and makes a great destination whether for a day, a weekend, or even longer,” Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said. “As we approach one year until the nation’s 250th birthday, now is a great time to experience all that we have to offer. Whether you’re a Revolutionary War buff or enjoy swimming at the shore or a scenic lake, we are ready to help you enjoy summer in New Jersey.”

“You don’t have to travel far to have a fun-filled summer, because New Jersey’s state parks, forests, and historic sites have something for everyone,” said John Cecil, Assistant Commissioner for State Parks, Forests & Historic Sites. “This summer, we invite residents and visitors to enjoy and learn about New Jersey’s natural and historic resources. Park staff are prepared, facilities are ready, and our commitment to increased visitor accessibility ensures that more people than ever will be able to enjoy these public spaces.”

Professional staff ranging from lifeguards to State Park Police officers, Resource Interpretive Specialists to park Superintendents, and Visitor Services Assistants to maintenance personnel will help keep guests of all ages and abilities safe and informed.

Semiquincentennial Plans

This year is particularly special as New Jersey is preparing for the 250th anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Independence next year, with work under way to ready historic sites for visitors.

Strategically important during the War for Independence, New Jersey is nationally recognized as the Crossroads of the American Revolution. Many key battles occurred on lands that are now protected as state parks and historic sites.

Among the key Revolutionary War sites preserved by the New Jersey State Park Service are Washington Crossing State Park, Princeton Battlefield State Park, Monmouth Battlefield State Park, the Indian King Tavern in Haddonfield, and the Trenton Battle Monument. The Murphy Administration has allocated $25 million for capital improvement projects at 10 historic sites.

Swimming Areas

Lifeguards at Island Beach State Park returned to the stands on May 24 for Memorial Day weekend and will be on duty weekends only until Saturday, June 14. Beginning June 14, lifeguards will be on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day, Sept. 1.

Lakefront swim areas will open on staggered dates in mid-June. Lifeguarded swimming is anticipated at High Point, Hopatcong, Swartswood and Wawayanda state parks in the northern part of the state; Cheesequake State Park and Round Valley Recreation Area in the central region; and Island Beach State Park, Atsion Recreation Area (Wharton State Forest), Parvin State Park and Belleplain state forest in the south. Detailed swim schedules for each property are available online.

Job Opportunities

In addition to welcoming visitors, the State Park Service continues accepting applications for seasonal lifeguard jobs.

Lifeguard positions remain available at swimming areas across the state, with salaries starting at $18.50 per hour. Oceanfront guards at Island Beach State Park start at $19.50 per hour.

While prior experience is not necessary, candidates must pass running and swim tests prior to employment. The State Park Service will train lifeguards in cardiopulmonary resuscitation/Automated External Defibrillator use, first aid and other health and safety techniques. Each lifeguard will also receive a U.S. Lifesaving Association certification.

Applications may be submitted at www.nj.gov/dep/workinparks

Parks Accessibility

The Murphy Administration is committed to making parks and open spaces accessible to everyone. To that end, the State Park Service has updated playground equipment and added mobility equipment to some locations.

Inclusive playgrounds at Atsion Recreation Area in Wharton State Forest, Cheesequake State Park, and Wawayanda State Park have solid rubber surfacing and equipment that enhance the playground experience for people of all abilities. These offer the greatest level of access for those with a wide range of special needs.

Visitors with mobility impairments can explore select trails at Wharton State Forest using a reservable Track Chair – an all-terrain, electric-powered wheelchair capable of navigating areas inaccessible to standard wheelchairs. Advance reservations for the Track Chair are required and may be made by calling Wharton State Forest’s Batsto office at (609) 561-0024.

Beach wheelchairs are available at all State Park Service swimming areas, allowing those with mobility challenges to join friends and family on the sand.

The State Park Service manages more than 454,000 acres of land, including 40 state parks, 11 state forests, three recreation areas and more than 50 historic sites and districts.

For more about New Jersey’s Parks, Forests & Historic Sites, visit stateparks.nj.gov

Like New Jersey’s State Parks, Forests & Historic Sites page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/newjerseystateparks