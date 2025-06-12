© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Park Program Allowing Pets at Some Campsites Returns

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 12, 2025 at 5:48 AM EDT
Adobe Express

The New Jersey State Park Service is once again welcoming pets and their owners to select campgrounds within the NJ State parks/forests.

There will be an additional charge of $5.00 per night to utilize a pet friendly campsite. Responsible ownership is the key to this program and limits campers to domestic dogs and cats, with a maximum of two pets per camping permit. Permittees need to fill out a Pet Registration and Certification form during the check-in process which will be retained in the area files. Dogs and cats must have current rabies vaccinations and your pets behavior is your responsibility. You must also clean up after your pet.Local parks participating are Allaire and Cheesequake State Parks.
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
