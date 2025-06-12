Park Program Allowing Pets at Some Campsites Returns

There will be an additional charge of $5.00 per night to utilize a pet friendly campsite. Responsible ownership is the key to this program and limits campers to domestic dogs and cats, with a maximum of two pets per camping permit. Permittees need to fill out a Pet Registration and Certification form during the check-in process which will be retained in the area files. Dogs and cats must have current rabies vaccinations and your pets behavior is your responsibility. You must also clean up after your pet.Local parks participating are Allaire and Cheesequake State Parks.