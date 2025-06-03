State Officials Warn About EZ Pass Texting Scam

New Jersey E-ZPass does not send unsolicited text messages to collect payments. If your account is in collections and being handled by Credit Collection Services, you may receive text messages from Credit Collection Services regarding your account. Their text message will list a phone number, their website www.ccspayment.com , and reference a file number. New Jersey E-ZPass urges customers to be cautious with SMISHING text messages demanding payment of outstanding toll balances. New Jersey E-ZPass strongly encourages you not to click the link contained in those suspicious messages. If you received a SMISHING text message, you can file a report with the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/?orgcode=NJTA and/or the FBI's IC3 unit at www.ic3.gov.