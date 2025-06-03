© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
State Officials Warn About EZ Pass Texting Scam

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 3, 2025 at 5:53 AM EDT
Tom Brennan

It's important to know that New Jersey E-ZPass does not send unsolicited text messages to collect payments

New Jersey E-ZPass does not send unsolicited text messages to collect payments. If your account is in collections and being handled by Credit Collection Services, you may receive text messages from Credit Collection Services regarding your account. Their text message will list a phone number, their website www.ccspayment.com , and reference a file number. New Jersey E-ZPass urges customers to be cautious with SMISHING text messages demanding payment of outstanding toll balances. New Jersey E-ZPass strongly encourages you not to click the link contained in those suspicious messages. If you received a SMISHING text message, you can file a report with the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/?orgcode=NJTA and/or the FBI's IC3 unit at www.ic3.gov.
Local News Crime New Jersey
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
