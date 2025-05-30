9/11 Memorial & Museum Announces Free Field Trips For Tri-State Area Students

The new public-private initiative will fund both in-person and virtual field trips alongside self-guided school visits for students in grades 3-12 in New Jersey and across the tri-state area, enabling teachers to engage students in age-appropriate lessons about the historical significance of 9/11, the stories of those who were killed, the heroism of those who responded and rebuilt, and the values of resilience, empathy, and civic responsibility. Support from the Wilf Family Foundations will also fund the creation of new companion resources to complement the experience of self-guided student groups who visit the Museum as the institution seeks to reach 20 million students by the 25th anniversary of 9/11 in 2026.

“The September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks left a profound mark on New Jersey families, and the memory of that painful day remains as important as ever,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “For so many of us—whether we watched on television, from across the Hudson River, or the streets of lower Manhattan—we will never forget the events of 9/11. Now, there is a whole generation for whom 9/11 is just images on TV or in a history book. These field trips will ensure our students understand what happened on 9/11 and its connection to our communities, helping them to navigate the challenges of today’s world with knowledge and empathy.”

“The effects of 9/11 reached far beyond New York City, impacting families across New Jersey and the tri-state area,” said Zygi Wilf. “We are proud to support helping New Jersey students experience the Museum for free so that a new generation can understand the history and never forget the lessons of that day, helping to preserve the memory of those killed while fostering a deeper understanding of our shared past.”

“My life, along with so many New Jersey families, was forever changed on September 11, 2001, but our commitment to remembering that day and educating future generations remains unwavering,” said Virginia Bauer, 9/11 Memorial & Museum Founding Trustee. “By offering free field trips and school visits, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is ensuring that students hear the stories of everyone killed on 9/11 like my husband David and learn essential lessons about resilience, service, and the power of coming together in the face of adversity.”

“Learning about history can inspire service, compassion, and unity,” said Beth Hillman, President and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. “It’s a privilege to offer students who can’t remember 9/11 themselves new ways to understand how the 9/11 attacks continue to reshape the world.”

For more information about these age-appropriate programs and to book a field trip, please visit the on-site, virtual, and self-guided field trip pages on our website. For general information about all of our other educational programs and offerings, please visit our website here.

About the National September 11 Memorial & Museum

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is the country’s principal institution concerned with exploring 9/11, documenting its impact, and examining its continuing significance. This mission is advanced through commemoration, education, and inspiration. Located on eight of the 16 acres of the World Trade Center site, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum remembers and honors the 2,983 victims killed on September 11, 2001, and February 26, 1993. Through exhibitions, a wide variety of programs, and commemorative events, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum seeks to educate the public – particularly the 100 million Americans born since the attacks or those too young to remember – about the consequences of terrorism and its impact on individuals and communities. Through preserving and sharing stories of resilience, compassion, and service, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum hopes to inspire individuals to build a more compassionate and secure world.

For more information or to reserve a ticket to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, please visit 911memorial.org.