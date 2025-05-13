Governor Phil Murphy Signs Legislation Designating the Governor Richard J. Codey Welcome Center at the New Jersey State House

“I am honored to sign this legislation today recognizing former Governor Codey’s lifelong career in public service and his continued contributions to the great state of New Jersey,” said Governor Murphy. “A true champion for our residents, Governor Codey’s commitment to uplifting New Jerseyans and advancing our state has left an indelible impact. The Governor Richard J. Codey Welcome Center will serve as a daily reminder of his legacy and inspire all who enter the State House for years to come.”

“Meeting people from all walks of life was one of the greatest joys of my career these past 50 years,” said former Governor Richard Codey. “Listening to their stories and sharing in their experiences shaped the public servant I became, so I am deeply honored to be there in name as generations are welcomed to the heart of New Jersey’s government.”

After being elected to the New Jersey General Assembly at just 27 years old, Governor Codey went on to serve in the Legislature for 50 years and became the longest serving legislator in state history. His career in public service included ten years as Senate President and 14 months as the 53rd Governor of New Jersey following Governor McGreevey’s resignation in 2004. Former Governor Codey remained in the Senate until his retirement in January of 2024.

During his time in office, Governor Codey was a fierce leader on issues including public health, affordability, and gun safety. Outside of his professional roles, Governor Codey has remained a beloved and involved member of his community by coaching youth basketball, mentoring first-generation college students, and working as a funeral director.

Today’s legislation provides that the State Capitol Joint Management Commission will erect appropriate signage bearing the new designation. The Commission may accept gifts, donations, and grants to cover costs associated with producing, purchasing, and erecting the signs.

“It’s fitting that the facility welcoming visitors to the center of State Government in New Jersey is named after Governor Codey,” said Senate President Scutari. “Dick Codey gained legendary status as a consummate public servant with a down-to-earth personality who always put the needs of the public he served first. With his distinguished career as the longest serving legislator in state history, as Senate President and as Governor, Dick Codey has a record of accomplishment that continues to benefit the people of New Jersey.”

“A stalwart in the Legislature and a steady hand in the Governor’s Office, Dick Codey has long represented the very best of public service and it is only fitting that the new Welcome Center here are the State House bear the name of someone who devoted their life to making government work for the people,” said Speaker Coughlin. “For 50 years, Governor Codey led with integrity, compassion, and an unshakable belief in doing what’s right. This designation ensures that every visitor to the State House is reminded of that legacy.”

The primary sponsors of S4170/A5467 are Senate President Scutari, Senator McKeon, Assemblywoman Bagolie, and Assemblywoman Collazos-Gill.

“Governor Codey had a unique and successful career as a public official who always put the needs of the people of New Jersey first,” said Senator McKeon, who succeeded Codey as a Senator. “He was compassionate and caring, using his influence to help the disadvantaged, those struggling with adversity, suffering illnesses, or experiencing challenges in their lives. Dick Codey was one of the most accomplished and popular elected leaders the state has known. I am proud to call him my mentor and my friend.”

“Governor Codey’s decades of public service were marked by integrity, compassion, and a deep commitment to mental health reform, ethical leadership, and doing right by the people he served,” said Assemblywoman Bagolie. “Naming this welcome center in his honor of is a fitting tribute to a man who has always welcomed the people of New Jersey with open arms and an open heart. Thanks to this new law, every visitor who walks through these doors will be reminded of Governor Codey’s unwavering dedication to making our state more just, more humane, and more hopeful.”

“I can think of no better way to honor Governor Richard J. Codey’s dedicated service than by naming the State House Complex Welcome Center after him. From mentoring students to advocating tirelessly for mental health reform, he always placed others at the center of his work,” said Assemblywoman Collazos-Gill. “During his many years in state government, Governor Codey was tirelessly committed to protecting New Jersey’s youth and vulnerable populations. We as a state are better because of his time in office and this law is a tremendous way to pay tribute to a legislator who has always supported the people of this state.”