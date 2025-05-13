Brooklyn-Based Market Coming to Howell

Moisha’s Supermarket is slated to open in the spot in the Lanes Mill Marketplace on Route 9 which was occupied by The Stop & Shop supermarket that shut down in October. Moisha’s Supermarket, a kosher grocer, will be one of two new kosher supermarkets filling former Stop & Shop's in the area. The second, Gourmet Glatt, will be opening at the former Stop & Shop at Bennetts Mills Plaza in Jackson. A timeline for opening or hiring has not been announced yet.