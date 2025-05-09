© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Slasher Film Filming in New Jersey, Looking for Extras

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published May 9, 2025 at 6:09 AM EDT
Adobe Express

Looking for your big break and love slasher films? According to NJ.com, a prequel to a classic horror film in casting for people here in the Garden State.

An upcoming prequel to the Friday the 13th series, called “Crystal Lake” is set to be shot in New Jersey. Get ready to head back to Camp Crystal Lake. The 1970s-set show, produced for Peacock, is looking for New Jersey locals to serve as extras and background actors. The series is set in 1971 and will film in New Jersey from June through October. The casting agency needs “young people” (18 and older) to appear in the show this summer. The production is looking for people with natural-colored hair and men with long or shaggy hair. No facial piercings or visible tattoos.You can find all the information for types and ages being cast in the Local News section at 90 point 5 The Night dot org.
Tags
Local News New Jersey Entertainment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride