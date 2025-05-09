Slasher Film Filming in New Jersey, Looking for Extras

An upcoming prequel to the Friday the 13th series, called “Crystal Lake” is set to be shot in New Jersey. Get ready to head back to Camp Crystal Lake. The 1970s-set show, produced for Peacock, is looking for New Jersey locals to serve as extras and background actors. The series is set in 1971 and will film in New Jersey from June through October. The casting agency needs “young people” (18 and older) to appear in the show this summer. The production is looking for people with natural-colored hair and men with long or shaggy hair. No facial piercings or visible tattoos.You can find all the information for types and ages being cast in the Local News section at 90 point 5 The Night dot org.