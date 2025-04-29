New Jersey Unveils Innovative Agritourism Mobile Guide and Expands VisitNJ.org with The Gardens of the Garden State

The thoughtfully curated Jersey Gardens Trail mobile app, available free to download at VisitNJ.org, provides users with a stunning collection of 41 must-visit state agritourism sites, while the comprehensive Gardens of The Garden State landing page at VisitNJ.org delivers as a one-stop shop for online visitors looking to plan upcoming trips to gardens, farms, orchards and arboretums in New Jersey—all with the convenience of bloom times, growing seasons, videos and much more—available at their fingertips.

“We are ‘The Garden State,’ and today more than ever before, we truly celebrate that impressive moniker,” said New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way, who oversees NJTT in her capacity as Secretary of State. “The Jersey Gardens Trail and dedicated Gardens of the Garden State landing page are two wonderful ways to honor the state’s extraordinary horticultural and agricultural offerings within a fully immersive digital experience. We want to encourage our friends to stop over and smell the roses and appreciate the abundance of natural landscapes we have right here in New Jersey.”

The Jersey Gardens Trail mobile guide highlights everything from traditional botanical gardens to unique outdoor experiences, including sculpture-filled landscapes, butterfly havens and even a historic cranberry farming village, which adds a unique nod to New Jersey’s agricultural heritage. As users visit participating locations, they accumulate points redeemable for rewards, including:

400 points for a Jersey Gardens Trail sticker pack

600 points for a set of embroidered patches

800 points for an exclusive cotton tote bag

1,000 points for a custom stainless steel water bottle

The Gardens of The Garden State landing page serves as a primary information resource for agritourism in New Jersey, as well as a source of inspiration for seasoned gardeners and casual visitors alike, including those looking for something off the beaten path with a portfolio of butterfly, rock, sculpture, community, Native American, art, drought-tolerant, vertical, mushroom, hydroponic and aquaponics gardens, farms and preserves.

The landing page also features a “Proven Stunners” section, which has an interactive strolling map that highlights locations that are a critical part of the Garden Conservancy’s efforts in preserving America’s historical gardens.

The landing page’s “12 Must-Stroll Gardens” list includes NJTT’s pick on must-visit gardens:

Duke Farms (Hillsborough) – A leader in conservation and sustainability, featuring meadows, woodlands and scenic walking trails.

(Hillsborough) – A leader in conservation and sustainability, featuring meadows, woodlands and scenic walking trails. New Jersey Botanical Garden (Ringwood) – Home to an eye-catching collection of themed gardens and historic Skylands Manor.

(Ringwood) – Home to an eye-catching collection of themed gardens and historic Skylands Manor. Holland Ridge Farms (Cream Ridge) – Famous for its breathtaking tulip fields, blooming in spring.

(Cream Ridge) – Famous for its breathtaking tulip fields, blooming in spring. Deep Cut Gardens (Middletown) – A horticultural hub with year-round educational programs.

(Middletown) – A horticultural hub with year-round educational programs. Van Vleck House & Gardens (Montclair) – A historic estate with formal gardens and native plant collections.

(Montclair) – A historic estate with formal gardens and native plant collections. Morven Museum and Garden (Princeton) – The former governor’s mansion, showcasing seasonal floral displays.

(Princeton) – The former governor’s mansion, showcasing seasonal floral displays. Greenwood Gardens (Short Hills) – A former private estate turned public garden, featuring Italianate terraces and lush greenery.

(Short Hills) – A former private estate turned public garden, featuring Italianate terraces and lush greenery. Rudolf W. van der Goot Rose Garden (Somerset) – A magnificent rose collection with peak bloom in early summer.

(Somerset) – A magnificent rose collection with peak bloom in early summer. Cross Estate Gardens (Bernardsville) – Noted for its historic walled garden and native plants.

(Bernardsville) – Noted for its historic walled garden and native plants. Frelinghuysen Arboretum (Morristown) – A picturesque setting for educational programs and garden strolls.

(Morristown) – A picturesque setting for educational programs and garden strolls. The Willowwood Arboretum (Chester) – Offering the state’s most extensive collection of ornamental trees and shrubs.

(Chester) – Offering the state’s most extensive collection of ornamental trees and shrubs. Grounds for Sculpture (Hamilton) – A fusion of art and nature, featuring immersive sculpture gardens.

For more information on the Jersey Gardens Trail, please visit https://visitnj.org/jersey-gardens-trail and to explore the Gardens of The Garden State landing page, please visit https://visitnj.org/gardens-of-the-garden-state. For more information on New Jersey, please visit VisitNJ.org.