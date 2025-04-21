Local Gas Station Being Checked For Tainted Gas

The BP gas station on Clark Road, in Keyport is right off the parkway. That means cars from outside of the area also fill up there. The issue has left those drivers stuck with costly repairs that are in the thousands. The pumps at the station are currently blocked off. Each nozzle is also marked with condemned red tags. The Office of Weights and Measures is investigating and Keyport Police have been taking reports. BP has also heard from drivers reporting that their vehicles broke down after they filled up here. One driver was told by a mechanic that he had 12 gallons of water in my tank. BP is working with all those affected. Keyport Police say it's important for anyone who got the tainted fuel to file with the police department if they want to get their repair cost reimbursed.

