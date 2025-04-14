Volunteers Brave Weather and Hit NJ Beaches To Kick-Off COA's 30th Year of Beach Sweeps

. Buckets in hand and spirits high, hundreds of volunteers showed up at nearly 80 sites statewide, determined to clear litter and collect valuable data to protect the coast. From local neighborhoods to out-of-town supporters, participants rolled up their sleeves—many representing schools, scout troops, community groups, businesses, and more. Together, they tackled everything from tiny plastic bits, plastic straws and caps to large debris like tires and timber, leaving New Jersey’s beaches noticeably cleaner and sending a strong message of care for the ocean.

“Despite the rain and cold, the energy today was electric. It’s inspiring to see so many people—from kids to community leaders—come together with one shared purpose: protecting our ocean. Every piece of trash picked up is a small act of hope, and together, those acts add up to real change,” said Meg Sulzberg, COA Plastic Free Sea Coordinator and coordinator of the statewide Beach Sweeps.

Due to inclement weather, Clean Ocean Action made the difficult decision to delay the official start of the Beach Sweeps from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The weather along the New Jersey coast was blustery and unrelenting, with Monmouth County experiencing sustained northeast winds of 20-30 mph and driving rain until early afternoon. Temperatures hovered around 40°F but felt closer to 20°F with wind chill. Despite the harsh conditions, volunteers small (pictured above) and tall bundled up, braved the elements, and proved once again that the spirit of stewardship cannot be dampened.

“We’re so grateful to everyone across New Jersey who showed up today—rain, wind, and all—to help collect this vital data. It’s not just litter you’re picking up, it’s information that drives real change. Thanks to your dedication over the years, we’ve made incredible strides—like the Plastic Bag Reduction Act and the ban on Styrofoam. Every data card tells a story, and together they help write the policies that protect our ocean,” said Cindy Zipf, Executive Director, Clean Ocean Action.



From left to right: Plastic Free Sea Coordinator Meg Sulzberg and Executive Director Cindy Zipf share a moment of excitement just before the Sandy Hook Rally, officially kicking off the Spring 2025 Beach Sweeps and celebrating 40 years of ocean protection in action!

In the weeks leading up to the Spring Beach Sweeps, trash and debris continued to accumulate along New Jersey’s coastlines and waterways. Thanks to the commitment of Clean Ocean Action’s dedicated volunteers, tens of thousands of littered items were removed from sites stretching from Essex County to Cape May County.

During each Beach Sweeps event, volunteers carefully document what they collect off beaches and shorelines using data cards that list over 100 types of debris. With support from COA’s Beach Captains and Junior Beach Captains, this data is later reviewed and compiled into the Annual Report—helping to track pollution trends and advocate for a cleaner, healthier ocean. The 2024 Beach Sweeps Annual Report, released this past week, documents the results from last year’s cleanup events, and can be found here. To help COA reduce the use of plastic trash bags, volunteers are asked to bring their own repurposed bucket, bag, or other receptacle for trash collection.

Today’s Highlights & Participation at a Glance

Some highlights of the many Spring Beach Sweeps sites include:



Great turnouts throughout the state, including an estimated 150 volunteers at Sandy Hook .

. The Beach Sweeps debut of “ Bucketman ,” who was brought to life to inspire volunteers to bring their own reusable buckets to Beach Sweeps to reduce the use of single-use plastic garbage bags at all Sweeps sites.

,” who was brought to life to inspire volunteers to bring their own reusable buckets to Beach Sweeps to reduce the use of single-use plastic garbage bags at all Sweeps sites. In Longport , the Department of Public Works, Fire Chief, and Commissioner welcomed Boy Scout troop leaders, taking time to explain the importance of data collection—showcasing civic leadership in action.

, the Department of Public Works, Fire Chief, and Commissioner welcomed Boy Scout troop leaders, taking time to explain the importance of data collection—showcasing civic leadership in action. At Seaside Heights , Junior Beach Captains from The Marine Academy of Technology & Environmental Science (MATES) took charge, successfully managing check-in for over 80 volunteers with efficiency and enthusiasm, setting the tone for a smooth and impactful cleanup.

, Junior Beach Captains from The Marine Academy of Technology & Environmental Science (MATES) took charge, successfully managing check-in for over 80 volunteers with efficiency and enthusiasm, setting the tone for a smooth and impactful cleanup. Lower Cape May Regional High School’s crew , led by Marine Science teacher Jeff Martin (and joined by his dog, Finn), stood undaunted by the cold and wind—proving that passion for the ocean knows no weather!

, led by Marine Science teacher Jeff Martin (and joined by his dog, Finn), stood undaunted by the cold and wind—proving that passion for the ocean knows no weather! Project Rise (Pictured below) brought over 100 passionate volunteers to Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park , most of whom traveled from East Brunswick and beyond to contribute to the cleanup effort and honor COA’s 40 years of ocean protection with heartfelt speeches and support!



(Pictured below) brought over 100 passionate volunteers to , most of whom traveled from East Brunswick and beyond to contribute to the cleanup effort and honor COA’s 40 years of ocean protection with heartfelt speeches and support! Community spirit shined across the state—from the Sea Bright Fire Department and SEAL alumni Beach Captain Alex Kinsley in Avon , to Beach Captain hospitality legend Margot Fernicola at Euclid Ave , who greeted her crew with baked goods and a warm smile!

across the state—from the and , to , who greeted her crew with baked goods and a warm smile!



“Roster of the Ridiculous”

The “Roster of the Ridiculous” is a part of COA’s data analysis of the Beach Sweeps, and a staple section in COA’s Beach Sweeps reports. The Roster of the Ridiculous highlights the most ridiculous items found by volunteers. Some of the ridiculous items found today include: whole watermelon, chair, pool noodle, baseball bat, rubber ducky, dust pan, traffic cone, stapler, aero aggregate rocks, golf ball, Christmas ornament, full can of Raid, and much more!

Cheers to Volunteers and Municipal Support

Volunteer Beach Captain and Junior Beach Captains help promote and coordinate the local Beach Sweeps sites and spend time training and learning about the ins and outs of a successful Sweep. These Captains braved the weather to greet volunteers with cheers and smiles, and lead communities during the Beach Sweeps, making the experience memorable, personable, and providing guidance to ensure trash is properly disposed, data cards are correctly completed and collected, and volunteers are supported.

“Our captains and junior captains are the heart and soul of sweeps and a day like today with wind, rain, and colder than usual weather really shows just how dedicated they are! We couldn’t do this on such a large scale without them!” said Toni Groet, COA South Jersey Coordinator.

In municipalities statewide, the Beach Sweeps are supported by NJ Clean Communities Coordinators, Public Works Department staff, Environmental Commissions, Green Teams, and Recreation Department staff, as well as Council members and Mayors who help promote the event, organize logistics, and in some cases, serve as volunteer Beach Captains. Pictured below: Left to Right: Joe Toth, Mayor John Peterson, and John Connelly representing Seaside Park at another Beach Sweeps as captains

Students Organize Beach Sweeps at Key Locations

For years, students from the Marine Academy of Science and Technology (MAST) help COA set up and manage registration and hundreds of volunteers at the Sandy Hook Beach Sweeps location.

"I am very excited to bring the MAST students to join the volunteers from all over NJ to participate in the 40th Annual Beach Sweeps. Environmental stewardship isn’t just about cleaning the beaches but building community and the Beach Sweeps exemplify this every year,” said Liza Baskin, Marine Science Instructor at Marine Academy of Science and Technology (MAST).

In Ocean County, teachers and students from the Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science (MATES) have led Beach Sweeps locations for 30 years. Today, MATES students and staff supported Beach Sweeps as Beach Captains and Jr. Beach Captains for the Grant Avenue Beach site in Seaside Heights.

“It was a great day despite the weather with over 80 participants. The weather couldn't dampen the efforts to make for a cleaner environment! The Beach Sweeps does a couple of key things for our environment. It provides people with an opportunity to take action by practicing stewardship, and it also promotes awareness of marine debris and the scope of the problem with trash,” said Dr. John Wnek, Supervisor of Science and Research at MATES and Research Coordinator for Project Terrapin.

The crew from Lower Cape May Regional High School stands strong against the wind and cold during the Beach Sweeps (pictured above), led by Marine Science Teacher and COA Board Vice President Jeff Martin—joined by his loyal dog, Finn. Their dedication is a shining example of student-driven stewardship at the southern tip of the state.

“After nearly 20 years of helping to run the Beach Sweeps events here in Cape May, I can truly say that Clean Ocean Action is the most effective, organized and pleasurable organization I have ever worked with. They have provided a fun and safe venue for my students and community members to give back to the ocean for 4 decades!” said Jeff Martin, Marine Science teacher at Lower Cape May Regional High School and Clean Ocean Action Board of Trustees Vice President.

“I am amazed at these student leaders. They are nothing but inspiring and continue to create the magic at Sweeps sites up and down the coast and make overseeing sites effortless and so much fun!” added Sulzberg.

Schools, Groups & Business Teams Sweep, Too!

From Girl and Boy Scout Troops, schools of all levels, civic groups and organizations, to small businesses and corporations, the Beach Sweeps brings everyone together to sweep the beaches clean. Volunteer services hours are awarded to participants at each site. Pictured below: Members of AtlantiCare’s team gear up with buckets and gloves at South Florida Avenue in Atlantic City.

Volunteers from Ralph Lauren (pictured above) brought signature style and serious dedication to the Beach Sweeps site in front of Jenkinson’s Aquarium in Point Pleasant. With buckets in hand and smiles all around, the team showed how corporate responsibility and coastal conservation go hand in hand.

Pictured above: The Sea Bright Fire Department suited up for more than emergencies—joining the Beach Sweeps to protect their hometown shoreline. Their commitment to community and clean coasts made a powerful impact, both on land and at sea.

“Sweeping” Sponsors

Beach Sweeps Sponsors For 40 years, Clean Ocean Action has organized grassroots, volunteer Beach Sweeps across the state of New Jersey. Dedicated businesses and organizations have provided vital funding for COA to organize, implement, and expand the Sweeps. The 2025 Statewide Beach Sweeps Sponsors are: Bank of America, Wakefern Food Corp. and ShopRite and Vantage Apparel.

“Every piece of debris removed is a step toward a cleaner New Jersey coastline,” said Alberto Garofalo, president, Bank of America New Jersey. “Our volunteers take great pride in working alongside Clean Ocean Action to combat ocean pollution, and we were glad to do our part again this year.”

Bank of America volunteers made waves, including an inspiring mother-daughter duo (pictured below) whose dedication exemplified the heart of the Beach Sweeps—family, service, and a shared love for the ocean!

Target’s Bucket Brigade crew rolled up their sleeves in Seaside Heights (pictured below), showing the power of corporate responsibility in action. As a County sponsor of the 2025 Beach Sweeps, their support—and their spirit—helped make waves for a cleaner coast.

The Beach Sweeps County Sponsors are: Bayshore Recycling/Montecalvo Family of Companies, Hackensack Meridian Health, Kearny Bank, Monmouth County Tourism, and Target. Additional support provided by Enterprise Mobility Foundation.

Brighton Avenue Beach Captain Yari proudly holds COA’s new Portuguese Data Cards—thanks to the translation efforts of SEAL student and Junior Beach Captain Mariana Silverino. Expanding accessibility, one card (and cleanup) at a time!

Data & Volunteers Make a Difference

The data collected by volunteers at today’s Beach Sweeps will be submitted to Clean Ocean Action’s office and compiled further by staff. The data will be combined with the 2025 Fall Beach Sweeps results and analyzed. A report will be released in early Spring 2026 detailing the results, top finds, key highlights, “Dirty Dozen,” and “Roster of the Ridiculous” items of 2025. Previous years of reports can be found at CleanOceanAction.org under “Beach Sweeps.” The 2024 Beach Sweeps Annual Report, released April 8, 2025, revealed the latest Beach Sweeps data from 2024. With nearly 100 specific items tallied on the data card, each Beach Sweeps provides a snapshot of what is found on New Jersey’s beaches.

“Collecting data is the key to the Beach Sweeps program. This essential task can be tedious and time consuming, so it is a testament of true-blue ocean devotion by volunteers. Importantly, the data collected by volunteers provides hard evidence about the scope and magnitude of the marine debris problem, which organizations, such as Clean Ocean Action, and people can use to convince elected officials to pass and enforce laws and policies to reduce the sources of the debris,” added Cindy Zipf.

At the Beach Sweeps today, COA informed volunteers about the debris on beaches and impacts of litter on wildlife and communities. Beach Captains and COA Staff engaged volunteers in efforts to reduce single-use items and a New Jersey bill aimed at reducing packaging.