County Commissioners to host Spring Made in Monmouth on May 3

“My fellow Commissioners and I are thrilled to host the Spring 2025 Made in Monmouth event, featuring over 250 vendors offering a wide variety of products—all made right here in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “With Mother’s Day and spring celebrations right around the corner, there’s no better place than Made in Monmouth to find thoughtful gifts for your loved ones.”

The 2024 Holiday Made in Monmouth was one of the most successful expos to date, and the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is excited to invite everyone to the next Made in Monmouth event.

“Following the incredible success of our 2024 Holiday Made in Monmouth, where more than 10,000 shoppers visited the Robert J. Collins Arena and Recreation Events Center, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more shoppers and vendors on May 3,” said Commissioner Director Arnone.

Made in Monmouth is a free event for both businesses and visitors; its purpose is to encourage people to shop local. The vendors, who manufacture their products right here in Monmouth County, showcase a wide variety of merchandise including accessories, art, food and drink, jewelry, home décor and so much more.