County Commissioners proclaim March as Craft Beverage Month throughout the County

“For the second consecutive year, my fellow Commissioners and I are proclaiming March as Craft Beverage Month through our Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth initiative,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “This year we have put together a marketing plan that includes radio advertising, newspapers spots, online news sites and a social media influencer. Our award-winning Brewed & Distilled website features the County’s craft beverage locations and other area businesses. Make sure to check out the Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth website at BrewedandDistilledinMonmouth.com!”

Commissioner Director Arnone also presented all of the Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth representatives in attendance with a membership plaque from the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners.

“Each individual plaque that was presented today was crafted and hand-painted by the Monmouth County Department of Facilities Management,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. I would like to thank them for their efforts. They are an incredibly talented group that helped turn this vision into the plaques our members received today.”

To learn more about Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth, visit www.BrewedandDistilledinMonmouth.com or follow Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth on Facebook and Instagram at @BrewedandDistilledinMonmouth.