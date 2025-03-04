County Commissioners announce Monmouth County will pilot Suicide Fatality Review Team in NJ

“Monmouth County is honored to be chosen to pilot the SFRT in New Jersey by the United States Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance, Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Use Program,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Suicide impacts every community and once the SFRT is established, we are ready to work with them to discuss their recommendations that may prevent future suicides.”

The focus of the SFRT will be to engage key stakeholders in reviewing cases of individuals who have died by suicide. The SFRT will review available information specific to the deceased, discussing their journey and if/or where they accessed existing support systems. The goal is to better understand the causes of suicide and to make recommendations around policy, prevention, treatment, etc., to prevent future suicides.

“Monmouth County was chosen for this new initiative based on our successful implementation of the Overdose Fatality Review Team,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services. “I would like to commend the Department of Health and Human Services, and our partners, for their steadfast work and commitment to making our communities better for everyone. As a reminder, If you or someone you know is facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol or drug use concerns, or just need someone to talk to, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 9-8-8.”

For more information about the Department of Health and Human Services, go to visitmonmouth.com.

If you or someone you know is facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol or drug use concerns, or just need someone to talk to, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 9-8-8 or go to 988lifeline.org.