Middletown Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder

A Middletown man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder in January.

On July 5, 2023, Middletown Police were called to a home on Hillside Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman suffering from a single stab wound to the neck.

Timothy J. Sauers, 38, of Middletown, was arrested and charged. As part of the guilty plea Sauers will have to serve 12 years, nine months before being eligible for parole, and he can’t return to the house nor have contact the victim under terms of the plea deal.