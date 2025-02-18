Officials Warn of E-ZPass Text Scam

NJ E-ZPass released a statement saying that there are email, text, and phone scams saying you have an unpaid toll violation. One text message from the “Toll Roads Team” says that you will be reported to the DMV of non-payment in 12 hours.

Clicking on the link in the text message takes you to a website where users are asked for sensitive information as well as credit card numbers.

It is advised to use the Report Junk or Report Spam feature on your phone to help your provider identify these messages. Then delete the message.

If you believe you have been targeted, you can file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center by visiting www.ic3.gov.