© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Officials Warn of E-ZPass Text Scam

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published February 18, 2025 at 6:13 AM EST
Example of the scam warning drivers to pay evasion fees
Example of the scam warning drivers to pay evasion fees

Officials are urging drivers in New Jersey to be cautious with a new scam that tricks people into giving out sensitive information.

NJ E-ZPass released a statement saying that there are email, text, and phone scams saying you have an unpaid toll violation. One text message from the “Toll Roads Team” says that you will be reported to the DMV of non-payment in 12 hours.

Clicking on the link in the text message takes you to a website where users are asked for sensitive information as well as credit card numbers.

It is advised to use the Report Junk or Report Spam feature on your phone to help your provider identify these messages. Then delete the message.

If you believe you have been targeted, you can file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center by visiting www.ic3.gov.
Tags
Local News New Jersey
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan