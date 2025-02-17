Monmouth County Hotel Named to Forbes Travel Guide Star Award List

According to Forbes, “the ratings are objective, independent and data-driven. Incognito inspectors pose as everyday guests—checking in at hotels, embarking on cruises, taking in spa treatments and dining at fine restaurants.” Of the winners, one hotel is in New Jersey, in face in Monmouth County. Asbury Park’s, Asbury Ocean Club, is located one block from the boardwalk and beach. In the review, it read, “Stepping inside the Asbury Ocean Club Hotel, you might be forgiven for thinking you’ve accidentally stumbled into a private beachfront home.”