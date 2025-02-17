© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Monmouth County Hotel Named to Forbes Travel Guide Star Award List

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published February 17, 2025 at 5:52 AM EST
Stu Coogan

Forbes Travel Guide has named its 2025 Star Award winners.

According to Forbes, “the ratings are objective, independent and data-driven. Incognito inspectors pose as everyday guests—checking in at hotels, embarking on cruises, taking in spa treatments and dining at fine restaurants.” Of the winners, one hotel is in New Jersey, in face in Monmouth County. Asbury Park’s, Asbury Ocean Club, is located one block from the boardwalk and beach. In the review, it read, “Stepping inside the Asbury Ocean Club Hotel, you might be forgiven for thinking you’ve accidentally stumbled into a private beachfront home.”
Local News Monmouth CountyAsbury Park
