Dead Birds Found on the Banks of a Local River

Reportedly, seven swans, two snow geese and a small duck were seen and the bodies of more than 30 birds were removed from the area. Local officials say avian flu is suspected to be the cause of death. According to a spokesperson for the State Department of Environmental Protection said the birds “may be tested for H5N1,” or avian influenza, “but it is too early to verify if this was the cause of death.”He added that federal authorities have said the ongoing outbreak is of “low risk to public health.”