County Clerk Hanlon Advises Candidates of Change to Petition Signature Requirements

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published February 6, 2025 at 7:18 AM EST

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising candidates that a new state law has impacted the number of endorsements to nominating petitions for candidates running in this Primary Election. Gov. Phil Murphy signed the law, on Monday, to take effect immediately. The deadline to file nominating petitions for the 2025 Primary Election is March 24, and specific signature requirements vary depending on the elected office. “Candidates should reach out directly to the correct filing authority as soon as possible to double check signature requirements while there’s still plenty of time to gather signatures,” said Clerk Hanlon. Petitions are filed at the level of government for the office being sought. More information about candidate petitions can be found in the Candidates section of the MonmouthCountyVotes website.
Tags
Local News New Jersey Politics
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride