County Clerk Hanlon Advises Candidates of Change to Petition Signature Requirements

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising candidates that a new state law has impacted the number of endorsements to nominating petitions for candidates running in this Primary Election. Gov. Phil Murphy signed the law, on Monday, to take effect immediately. The deadline to file nominating petitions for the 2025 Primary Election is March 24, and specific signature requirements vary depending on the elected office. “Candidates should reach out directly to the correct filing authority as soon as possible to double check signature requirements while there’s still plenty of time to gather signatures,” said Clerk Hanlon. Petitions are filed at the level of government for the office being sought. More information about candidate petitions can be found in the Candidates section of the MonmouthCountyVotes website.