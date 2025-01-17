In 2025 State of the State Address, Governor Murphy Shares Vision for Finishing the Job of Building a Stronger and Fairer New Jersey

Governor Murphy also outlined how, during his final year in office, his absolute top priority remains delivering economic security and opportunity to every New Jerseyan, and in the process, building a New Jersey that is stronger and fairer for all.

“Eight years ago, I ran for this office on a vision to help every New Jerseyan achieve their own American Dream,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “That has been the singular goal of our Administration – building a stronger and fairer state for our educators, our caregivers, our entrepreneurs, our veterans, and everyone who keeps our state moving forward. And today, my message to New Jersey is this: I’m not done yet. Over the next year, we are going to run through the tape in delivering economic security and opportunity to every New Jerseyan.”

During his State of the State address, the Governor also emphasized several key priorities and steps the Administration will be taking in the upcoming year:

Securing New Jersey’s Reputation as the Best State to Raise a Family

Providing 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave to every state worker with the ultimate goal of establishing paid family leave as a new norm for every worker, in every sector, in New Jersey; Continuing on the path toward free, universal pre-K and ensuring every school district in New Jersey offers free, full-day kindergarten ensure that every child has access to New Jersey’s nation-leading public education system; Directing school districts to adopt policies that ban cell phones from K-12 classrooms and help establish phone-free schools to address the youth mental health crisis and improve learning outcomes; Overhauling the state’s most dangerous intersections and updating driver education programs to make New Jersey’s streets safer.

Delivering Economic Security and Lowering Costs for More New Jerseyans

1. Stockpiling a supply of mifepristone and scrapping out-of-pocket costs for abortion services to protect reproductive freedom;

Expanding access to public contracting opportunities for historically marginalized businesses to create a more equitable business environment in New Jersey; Reforming outdated zoning and permitting laws to expand New Jersey’s supply of affordable housing and lower housing costs; Reforming the state’s farmland assessment tax system to ensure the wealthiest New Jerseyans pay their fair share in taxes.

Strengthening New Jersey’s Future

1. Establishing same-day voter registration and allowing 16-17 year olds to vote in local school board elections to expand voting rights;

Reforming penalties for technical parole violations to ensure New Jersey remains the state for second chances; Introducing mobile driver’s licenses to make life easier and more convenient for New Jerseyans; Meeting the State’s obligations to the people of New Jersey by making the full payment into New Jersey’s pension system for four straight years and restoring full funding for public education, public transit, and other public priorities; Codifying NJ’s clean energy standard to reach 100% clean energy by 2035 to help protect our planet and create good-paying, union jobs.

