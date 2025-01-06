Freehold School Reopens After Mold Discovered in August

Months after Laura Donovan Elementary School in Freehold was closed due to mold discovered in the classrooms, students and staff kicked off 2025 by returning to school.



Freehold Township School District Superintendent Neal Dickstein said Laura Donovan officially re-opened Thursday morning after closing for repairs in late August of last year. While the school was closed, students and staff were relocated to other elementary schools throughout the district.



Prior to the reopening families, community members and local officials rallied to fulfill wish lists made by Laura Donovan teachers who had lost classroom supplies that had to be left behind when the mold was discovered.