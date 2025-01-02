Monmouth County Beaches Reach Revenue Records in 2024

Monmouth County beaches had a record-breaking season in 2024 with revenues topping $30 million.

In a statement Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of the governing bodies, staff and communities who have made our beaches more inviting than ever. Their commitment has not only boosted our economy but also strengthened Monmouth County’s reputation for having the best beaches in the State.”

Arnone said that once the official 2024 numbers are released early this year he expects to see even greater improvement from 2023 when Monmouth County saw over 9.5 million visitors spend $2.9 billion while supporting 24,000 jobs.