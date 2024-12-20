22-Count Indictment Returned Against Former Middletown Police Sergeant

David Ringkamp, 43, previously of Union Beach, is charged with second-degree Engaging in a Pattern of Official Misconduct, six individual counts of second-degree Official Misconduct, five counts of third-degree Computer Criminal Activity, five third-degree narcotics offenses, two counts of fourth-degree Hindering Apprehension, two counts of fourth-degree Tampering with Physical Evidence, and a single count of fourth-degree Obstruction of Justice.

An investigation into Ringkamp was initiated in December 2021, after the New York State Police developed information during an investigation indicating that 33-year-old Nicholas D’Ambrosio of Millstone had purchased several kits for the manufacture of what are known as “ghost guns” – untraceable makeshift firearms assembled from individual parts, which are illegal in the State of New Jersey.

The New York State Police contacted the New Jersey State Police after D’Ambrosio had transported the kits to his vape shop, “JR Vapors,” in Millstone. Police then observed Ringkamp and his now-former wife, 31-year-old Amanda Ringkamp (a/k/a Amanda Belfiore), arrive at the vape shop, and help D’Ambrosio conceal the firearm parts in Ringkamp’s vehicle. Upon police stopping the vehicle, Ringkamp identified himself as a Sergeant with the Middletown Police Department.

Further investigation revealed that Ringkamp agreed to assist D’Ambrosio with removing the illegal firearm parts from the vape shop after D’Ambrosio realized the police were watching him.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up the ghost gun kits, cocaine, and dozens of methamphetamine pills. A search of JR Vapors revealed over 25 pounds of marijuana and marijuana edible products, a fully assembled “ghost gun,” and evidence that D’Ambrosio was illegally selling marijuana out of the store.

A search of Ringkamp’s home several days later revealed additional illegal narcotics, including cocaine and anabolic steroids. Ringkamp and his former wife were arrested and charged with the aforementioned narcotics offenses, and later released on their own recognizance pending the resolution of the case. It was also discovered that Ringkamp deleted text messages to hinder the investigation into both himself and D’Ambrosio.

Ringkamp is also charged with utilizing law enforcement databases that he only had access to by virtue of his position to conduct searches on D’Ambrosio and other individuals on dozens of occasions over a three-year time period, in the absence of any legitimate policing purpose.

The case against Ringkamp will proceed with an upcoming Monmouth County Superior Court hearing that is yet to be scheduled. D’Ambrosio was arrested again in February 2024 and charged with Manufacturing Ghost Gun Parts on a 3D Printer and additional drug offenses. In August 2024, he was sentenced to eight years in state prison after pleading guilty to a second-degree drug charge, third-degree Possession of Ghost Gun Parts, fourth-degree Hindering Apprehension, a third-degree drug charge, and second-degree Manufacturing a Ghost Gun.

“This case involved an extremely complex cooperative investigation expertly handled by individuals from a number of agencies, including the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG’s) Office of Public Integrity & Accountability (OPIA), the Official Corruption Bureau of the New Jersey State Police, New York State Police, and Middletown Township Police Department, the efforts of whom were nothing short of indispensable,” Prosecutor Santiago said. “We offer our sincere thanks to each and every one of them for their diligent work.”

“It is critical that we work together to increase the public’s trust in government. Once again, I commend the work of New Jersey’s law enforcement community, which worked together with our Office of Public Integrity and Accountability to investigate this case,” said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. “We entrust police officers with power and responsibility with the expectation they will use it with integrity, serving the public and strengthening public safety. These allegations represent an extraordinary violation of those duties, and the honor that comes with the badge.”

“This indictment underscores our unwavering commitment to accountability and justice. It is also a testament to law enforcement agencies’ collaborative efforts to ensure that those who violate the public’s trust are held accountable. No one is above the law, and we will continue to work tirelessly to uphold the standards that the people of New Jersey rightfully expect and deserve,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

“The charges in this case should serve as a reminder that those who choose to put others at risk, regardless of their status, will be held accountable for their actions,” New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said. “Mr. Ringkamp chose to engage in reckless behavior within the community he promised to protect. I want to thank our partners for their steadfast work on this case, making sure Mr. Ringkamp will no longer be able to take advantage of those who put their trust in him.”

“The conduct alleged in this criminal indictment is egregious and disgraceful, and is an unconscionable betrayal of the former officer’s sacred oath of office and sworn duty to uphold the law,” Middletown Township Police Chief R. Craig Weber said. “Mr. Ringkamp was immediately suspended without pay pending his termination, which became final on April 22, 2022.”

This case is being prosecuted by MCPO Assistant Prosecutor Emily Cartmell. Ringkamp is being represented by Pete O’Mara, Esq., with an office in Shrewsbury.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.