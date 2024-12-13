Teen Arrested in Wall Over Stolen Mail

A 16 year old boy from Garfield was arrested Wall Township over the weekend for stealing mail from businesses around Monmouth Executive Airport.

Township police had stepped up patrols in the area after reports of mail theft, and on Saturday evening Detective Michael Cacciatore observed a person acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Industrial Road.

The teen was found to be in possession of mail from multiple businesses in the area, leading to 23 counts of theft, trespassing, and obstruction. He was released to the custody of his mother, his name is being withheld due to his age.