Identity of Pedestrian Killed in Hazlet Revealed
Authorities have identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle in Hazlet Sunday night.
Police said 52 year old Tracey Ryan was hit in the southbound right lane of Route 36 at Union Avenue just before 7:50 PM. Ryan, a married mother of two, died of her injuries at the hospital about 45 minutes later. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, and no charges or summonses have been issued. Anyone with information on the accident is encouraged to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.