NJ Transit Bans All Beverages For The Next Two Saturdays

If you're thinking about heading to SantaCon this year, be sure to leave the beverages at home. New Jersey Transit announced that all beverages will be banned on light rail and trains the next two Saturdays coinciding with the festive bar crawls. New York City SantaCon takes place this Saturday, December 14, while the Hoboken edition follows on Saturday, December 21. Similarly New York City is banning alcohol on its transit system on December 14. Last year's SantaCon shenanigans in Hoboken resulted in two arrests and 34 summonses issued.