Former Rec. Director Pleads Guilty to Theft

The former recreation director for Brick Township has pleaded guilty to theft after pocketing over $9000 in fraudulent permit fees. Authorities said while serving as recreation director, 46 year old Daniel Santaniello would have certain outside groups pay cash to rent the town facilities rather than write a check. He would then pocket the money and issue fake permits. Santaniello has paid the full restitution of $9260 and prosecutors said they will seek a 180 day jail sentence.