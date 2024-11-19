Representative Mikie Sherrill Announces Bid for Governor
According to The Associated Press, yesterday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill announced she’s running for governor.
Sherrill, who is a former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot, attorney, and former federal prosecutor, has been serving as the U.S. representative for the state’s 11th congressional district since 2019. In her announcement, she says it’s time to fix the state’s economy and make it more affordable. Governor Murphy’s second term expires next year.