Representative Mikie Sherrill Announces Bid for Governor

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published November 19, 2024 at 5:38 AM EST
According to The Associated Press, yesterday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill announced she’s running for governor.

Sherrill, who is a former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot, attorney, and former federal prosecutor, has been serving as the U.S. representative for the state’s 11th congressional district since 2019. In her announcement, she says it’s time to fix the state’s economy and make it more affordable. Governor Murphy’s second term expires next year.
Local News New Jersey Politics
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
