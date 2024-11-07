Monmouth and Ocean County Level Election Results
Commissioner Sue Kiley has won reelection over her opponent, Democratic candidate Danielle Mastropiero. Ocean County GOP won big on Tuesday. New to the Board of Commissioners will be Manchester Mayor Robert Arace and Berkeley Board of Education President Jennifier Bacchione.The pair said they plan to invest more in the county’s vocational school district to help Ocean County students have the opportunity to pursue trade work after graduating from high school.