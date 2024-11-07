© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Monmouth and Ocean County Level Election Results

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published November 7, 2024 at 5:48 AM EST

Commissioner Sue Kiley has won reelection over her opponent, Democratic candidate Danielle Mastropiero. Ocean County GOP won big on Tuesday. New to the Board of Commissioners will be Manchester Mayor Robert Arace and Berkeley Board of Education President Jennifier Bacchione.The pair said they plan to invest more in the county’s vocational school district to help Ocean County students have the opportunity to pursue trade work after graduating from high school.
Tags
Local News PoliticsNew Jersey
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride