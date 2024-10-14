NJ Health Department Alerts Residents of Confirmed Measles Case, Urges Individuals To Stay Up to Date on Vaccines

The confirmed case is a resident of Monmouth County who presented with measles following recent international travel.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after symptoms begin. The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, torso, arms, legs, and feet. Measles can also cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and can lead to miscarriage in pregnant people, premature birth, or a low-birth-weight baby.

NJDOH recommends that anyone who visited the following locations during the specified dates and times may have been exposed and should contact a health care provider immediately to discuss potential exposure and risk of developing the illness.

Location: El Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 28 W Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728; Date & Time: October 1, 2024 between 7:30 PM and 10:30 PM

Location: International Longshoreman Association Strike, Elizabeth Chassis Depot, 1510 S. Bay Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ 07201, and the area near the "Welcome to Elizabeth Terminal"; Date & Time: October 1-3, 2024, All day

Location: Atlantic Health Immediate Care, 479 Route 520, Suite A103, Marlboro, NJ 07746; Date & Time: October 6, 2024 between 3:00 PM and 6:00PM

Location: Jersey Shore University Medical Center – Emergency Department, 1945 NJ-33, Neptune City, NJ 07753; Date & Time: October 7, 2024 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM

Those who may have been exposed or who suspect illness should call their health care provider first before arriving at any facility so that necessary infection prevention precautions can be taken to protect other patients and staff.

NJDOH is working in collaboration with local health officials on ongoing contact tracing and efforts to notify people who might have been exposed and to identify additional exposures that may have occurred.

Potentially exposed individuals, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as October 29, 2024. As of October 10, no additional associated cases have been identified.

The virus spreads easily through the air when someone coughs or sneezes and can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

Individuals at risk include those who have not been fully vaccinated or have not had measles in the past.

NJDOH encourages all residents to stay up-to-date on routine vaccinations and especially recommends that New Jersey residents planning to travel, regardless of destination, are up to date on MMR shots. MMR vaccine, administered in two doses, is safe and the most effective way to protect against measles, mumps, and rubella. The vaccine is also effective at preventing complications caused by these highly contagious diseases.

NJDOH is also requesting that health care providers use every opportunity to assess for immunizations to ensure all patients are current on routine immunizations, especially MMR for children aged 12 months and older as well as respiratory virus vaccines against COVID-19 and influenza for everyone aged six months and older. More guidance for health care providers regarding vigilance against measles can be found in the resources below: