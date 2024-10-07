Mail-in Ballots For This November’s General Election Are Now Available

Monmouth County voters have several options to cast their ballots for this year’s general election: in-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday November 5th, early in-person voting from October 26th through November 3rd or by submitting a vote-by-mail ballot. To vote by mail, registered voters must first complete a vote-by-mail ballot application form which must be received by the County Clerk’s Office by October 29th if sending by mail or by November 4th if applying in person.

The application form can be downloaded from the County Clerk’s Elections website, MonmouthCountyVotes.com, or from the County Clerk’s “Monmouth County Votes” mobile app. The form can also be obtained in person at the County Clerk’s Elections Office located at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold or from the municipal clerk of a voter’s hometown.

For more detailed information about the vote-by-mail process, finding a ballot drop box, finding your in-person polling location, and more, visit MonmouthCountyVotes.com