Update: Raritan Bay Slag Superfund Site

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 16, 2024 at 7:54 AM EDT
Wikimedia commons

More news on the Raritan Bay Slag superfund site.

According to Matawan-Aberdeen Patch, an announcement from the US Environmental Protection Agency on Sept. 5, said a proposal where Old Bridge Township, NL Industries, Inc. and the state of New Jersey will pay the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency $151.1 million to resolve the past and future clean-up costs at the Raritan Bay Slag superfund site. This is the Superfund site on the Raritan Bay waterfront in Old Bridge and Sayreville. NL Industries, Inc. has long been identified by the EPA as potentially responsible for pollution at the site. Old Bridge Township is one of NL Industries' former customers. Old Bridge Twp. agreed to pay $21.1 million, plus interest.
Local News New Jersey Environment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
