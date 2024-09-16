Update: Raritan Bay Slag Superfund Site

According to Matawan-Aberdeen Patch, an announcement from the US Environmental Protection Agency on Sept. 5, said a proposal where Old Bridge Township, NL Industries, Inc. and the state of New Jersey will pay the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency $151.1 million to resolve the past and future clean-up costs at the Raritan Bay Slag superfund site. This is the Superfund site on the Raritan Bay waterfront in Old Bridge and Sayreville. NL Industries, Inc. has long been identified by the EPA as potentially responsible for pollution at the site. Old Bridge Township is one of NL Industries' former customers. Old Bridge Twp. agreed to pay $21.1 million, plus interest.