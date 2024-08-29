NJ TRANSIT and Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation Partner to Help Those in Need

The Chance for Change platform, accessible online and through QR codes available on posters at NJ TRANSIT facilities, digital advertising screens, on social media and on the NJ TRANSIT mobile app, provides a secure platform for NJ TRANSIT customers to donate to a coalition of partners that provides direct assistance to people experiencing homelessness, substance use disorders or with other social service needs. Partner agencies ensure assistance gets to the hands of those in need. The initiative offers customers the ability to contribute to meaningful change in an easy and safe manner.

NJ TRANSIT and the partner organizations launched the initiative during an event at the historic Red Bank NJ TRANSIT station. For more information, visit www.njtransit.com/change.

“The Chance for Change program, developed in collaboration with our partner organizations, exemplifies NJ TRANSIT’s commitment to leveraging technology for the greater good,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “It’s a win-win-win – increased support for partner agencies, more help for those in need, and a safe, secure way for our customers to contribute.”

“Many customers who ride NJ TRANSIT urgently want to help when they see people in need,” said New Jersey Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo. “Chance for Change is an ideal way for customers to ensure their contributions go directly into the hands of those who truly need and seek help.”

"The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation has always believed that strong partnerships are the key to building strong communities,” said Jon Bon Jovi, Chairman of the JBJ Soul Foundation. “Coming together with New Jersey Transit Police Department, CSPNJ, and VOA to create the Chance for Change program, where each partner contributes their strengths to help those seeking assistance at NJ TRANSIT stations, will allow us to extend our reach even further. We are proud to join their efforts across New Jersey and to raise awareness of this program that will provide much-needed services at a time when many are struggling to make ends meet.”

“Volunteers of America Delaware Valley’s mission is to provide community-based assistance to populations in need and we are proud to partner with the New Jersey Transit Police Department, the JBJ Soul Foundation and CSPNJ on the Chance for Change program to do just that – providing services and support to those who need it most,” said Daniel L. Lombardo, VOADV President and CEO. “We believe in meeting people where they are, and Chance for Change will give us the opportunity to do so on an even greater level. Thank you to NJ TRANSIT for making this possible.”

“One of Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey’s core values is ‘relationships as the means for growth and connection.’ As a peer-led agency, we take pride in using our lived experiences and a housing-first approach to empower others to seek support in the community to better their wellness and continue everyday with resilience on the forefront, together,” said Pamela Baker, Deputy Director of Homeless Services. “We are so grateful to partner with the New Jersey Transit Police Department, Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, and Volunteers of America on Chance for Change with the mission of providing compassionate, person-centered services to all that need it.”