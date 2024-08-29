© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Emmy Winner Slated to Play Bruce Springsteen in Upcoming Movie

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 29, 2024 at 6:13 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

The past several years have seen several Rock biopics released including ones about Freddie Mercury, Elvis and more. You can add Bruce Springsteen to that list with production set for this fall.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Emmy winner and current star of “The Bear”, Jeremy Allen White will be playing The Boss in the upcoming “Deliver Me From Nowhere”. The film will delve into the making of the 1982 album “Nebraska” post his huge release of “The River”. The film will be shot here in New Jersey. According to White, Springsteen is very supportive of the project. No release date has been set yet.
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
