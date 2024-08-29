Emmy Winner Slated to Play Bruce Springsteen in Upcoming Movie
The past several years have seen several Rock biopics released including ones about Freddie Mercury, Elvis and more. You can add Bruce Springsteen to that list with production set for this fall.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Emmy winner and current star of “The Bear”, Jeremy Allen White will be playing The Boss in the upcoming “Deliver Me From Nowhere”. The film will delve into the making of the 1982 album “Nebraska” post his huge release of “The River”. The film will be shot here in New Jersey. According to White, Springsteen is very supportive of the project. No release date has been set yet.