© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Weather Outlook: High Heat and Thunderstorms

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 28, 2024 at 5:34 AM EDT
flickr

It's not quite fall yet…according to NJ.com, not only will we have high heat today, but stormy weather is on the horizon.

Our area will be under a heat advisory from 11 this morning to 8 tonight with temperatures in the mid-90’s feeling like the low 100’s. The National Weather Service has said that a strong storm system may be on the heels of that heat and could produce some bad weather this afternoon into tonight. After the storms clear out, temperatures will return to the 70’s and make for a pleasant few days.
Tags
Local News New Jersey Environment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride