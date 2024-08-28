Weather Outlook: High Heat and Thunderstorms
It's not quite fall yet…according to NJ.com, not only will we have high heat today, but stormy weather is on the horizon.
Our area will be under a heat advisory from 11 this morning to 8 tonight with temperatures in the mid-90’s feeling like the low 100’s. The National Weather Service has said that a strong storm system may be on the heels of that heat and could produce some bad weather this afternoon into tonight. After the storms clear out, temperatures will return to the 70’s and make for a pleasant few days.