Asbury Park Press Has Moved To Bell Works

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 15, 2024 at 5:23 AM EDT
The Asbury Park Press has announced a move to Holmdel. The long-running newspaper has moved its offices in Neptune to Bell Works on Crawfords Corner Road.

Karen Guarasi, general manager and regional vice president of sales told the paper. "Our new office at the Bell Works campus offers a unique, inspiring and dynamic environment that embodies innovation and collaboration for our employees."

Bell Works, the former home of Bell Labs, is also home to iCIMS, JCP&L, as well as the Holmdel Public Library and Booskerdoo Coffee.
