What A NJ Gas-Blower Ban Could Mean To You

A bill is working its way through the New Jersey State Legislature that could mean something to owners of gas-powered leaf blowers. It recently passed a State Senate Committee. The bill would ban the sale of 2-stroke leaf blowers in the state within two years of the bill passing and use of such gas powered blowers 4 years after it passes.

After the ban is in place commercial use would get a $500 penalty for a violation and no more than $1,000 for each violation after that.

The bill also allows for tax credit for replacing a gas blower with an electric version. That credit would be in place for six years.