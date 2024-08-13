© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
What A NJ Gas-Blower Ban Could Mean To You

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 13, 2024 at 6:03 AM EDT

A bill is working its way through the New Jersey State Legislature that could mean something to owners of gas-powered leaf blowers. It recently passed a State Senate Committee. The bill would ban the sale of 2-stroke leaf blowers in the state within two years of the bill passing and use of such gas powered blowers 4 years after it passes.

After the ban is in place commercial use would get a $500 penalty for a violation and no more than $1,000 for each violation after that.

The bill also allows for tax credit for replacing a gas blower with an electric version. That credit would be in place for six years.
Tom Brennan
