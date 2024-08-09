Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners Distance Themselves from Licitra

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has released a statement in reaction to a recording of one of their own. Ross LIcitra along with an unnamed female manager, was secretly recorded by an employee of the Monmouth County SPCA. Licitra is the Executive Director of that organization. Commissioner Deputy Director Licitra is serving his second three-year term which expires in late 2026.

Toward the end of a contentious regular public meeting of the County Commissioners Tuesday, Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone read the following statement:

“We are aware of a recent incident involving one of our fellow Commissioners and an employee of the Monmouth County SPCA, We believe that the manner in which the Commissioner spoke was inappropriate and we do not condone his actions. As the County Commissioner Board, we are committed to upholding a standard of professionalism and respect in all interactions involving County government with employees, residents, and vendors. While this incident did not occur within County government or impact County operations in any way, we will continue to review facts as they become available."