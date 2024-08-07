Work Slated For Manasquan Inlet

The US Army Corp of Engineers have shared some welcomed news for a waterway in Northern Ocean County.

The Corp announced work on the Manasquan Inlet that will survey the shoaling along the waterway. The shoaling could make it difficult for boats to navigate the area. The Corp will also start dredging to later this month, and possibly as early as this week.

In a press release the Corp said , “Mariners should heed all warnings from the U.S. Coast Guard and proceed with caution. Additionally, people should avoid walking/recreating on the shoal given the dynamic nature of the inlet and sea conditions.”