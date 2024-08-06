© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Tropical Storm Debby Could Bring Rain and Flooding

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 6, 2024 at 5:57 AM EDT
National Weather Service

According to NJ.com Tropical Storm Debby is expected to make its way north and east during the next few days and could bring flash flooding and intense rainfall to the region later this week, forecasters said.

There is a possibility for the storm to bring torrential rainfall and the possibility for “significant flash flooding.” Today and tomorrow, flash flooding is possible in urban areas as well as places with poor drainage. This has prompted the weather service to issue a flood watch for 10 New Jersey counties including Monmouth and Ocean. The flood watch will be in effect from 5 p.m. today through 8 a.m. tomorrow.
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
