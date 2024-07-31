Monmouth County Watering Hole Makes National List of Best Bars

Two Garden State establishments were among them. Tierney’s Tavern, an Irish pub in Montclair, and Monmouth County’s own, Wonder Bar, an iconic music venue in Asbury Park, made the listing of 27 spots around the United States.

The list was put together by the newspaper company’s network of food writers from around the country. The Wonder Bar, which was built in the 1960’s, has rock bands play onstage while patrons sit at the large, circular bar. The bar’s colorful painting of Tilly on the exterior of the building, has become a widely recognized symbol of Asbury Park, and can be found on T-shirts and mugs all over the city. The Bar even hosts a Yappy Hour for customers who want to bring their pooches.