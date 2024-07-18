Stop & Shop Plans on Closing Three Stores in Monmouth & Ocean Counties

Last week Stop & Shop announced they plan on closing 32 stores three in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

According to last week’s press release, these stores are underperforming. Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop said, “As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand.” This echoes a press release a few weeks ago.

The Stop & Shop on Route 9 in Howell is set to close as is the location on Richmond Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach and on West County Line Road in Jackson. The company plans on closing these stores by November 2, 2024.

After these closures the company will still have over 350 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.

Here is the entire list of stores planned for closure:

Connecticut



100 Division St., Ansonia

211 High St., Torrington (931 Torringford St., Torrington will remain open)

1937 West Main St., Stamford (2200 Bedford St., Stamford will remain open)

855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (1360 East Town Road, Milford will remain open)

72 Newtown Road, Danbury (44 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury will remain open)

Massachusetts

932 North Montello St., Brockton

36 New State Highway, Raynham

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)

415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St., Springfield will remain open)

545 Lincoln St. Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will remain open)

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will remain open)

New Jersey

1083 Inman Ave., Edison

1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison

4861 US Highway 9, Howell

1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg

581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township

130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson

New York

2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn

130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale

7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw

294 Middle Country Road, Coram

240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon

132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead

2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

Rhode Island