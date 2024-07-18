Stop & Shop Plans on Closing Three Stores in Monmouth & Ocean Counties
Last week Stop & Shop announced they plan on closing 32 stores three in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.
According to last week’s press release, these stores are underperforming. Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop said, “As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand.” This echoes a press release a few weeks ago.
The Stop & Shop on Route 9 in Howell is set to close as is the location on Richmond Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach and on West County Line Road in Jackson. The company plans on closing these stores by November 2, 2024.
After these closures the company will still have over 350 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.
Here is the entire list of stores planned for closure:
Connecticut
- 100 Division St., Ansonia
- 211 High St., Torrington (931 Torringford St., Torrington will remain open)
- 1937 West Main St., Stamford (2200 Bedford St., Stamford will remain open)
- 855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (1360 East Town Road, Milford will remain open)
- 72 Newtown Road, Danbury (44 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury will remain open)
Massachusetts
- 932 North Montello St., Brockton
- 36 New State Highway, Raynham
- 341 Plymouth St., Halifax
- 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
- 165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)
- 415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St., Springfield will remain open)
- 545 Lincoln St. Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will remain open)
- 24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will remain open)
New Jersey
- 1083 Inman Ave., Edison
- 1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison
- 4861 US Highway 9, Howell
- 1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg
- 581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway
- 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt
- 1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township
- 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood
- 505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
- 2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson
New York
- 2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn
- 130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale
- 7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw
- 294 Middle Country Road, Coram
- 240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon
- 132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead
- 2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow
Rhode Island
- 11 Commerce Way, Johnston
- 176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)