© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Supermarket Empire Says They’re Going to be Making Some “Difficult Decisions”

WBJB | By Ivy Erazo-Kase
Published June 4, 2024 at 5:43 AM EDT

This announcement comes a month after the decision to close down the Jackson Stop & Shop location later this year. Ahold Delhaize also noted that their updated locations have been performing very well, and that they will be continuing to invest in those locations while cutting the underperforming ones. Stop & Shop currently has thirteen other locations in Monmouth & Ocean county, but it is unclear which of those stores will remain open.
Tags
Local News Ocean Countyretail
Ivy Erazo-Kase
See stories by Ivy Erazo-Kase