Supermarket Empire Says They’re Going to be Making Some “Difficult Decisions”
This announcement comes a month after the decision to close down the Jackson Stop & Shop location later this year. Ahold Delhaize also noted that their updated locations have been performing very well, and that they will be continuing to invest in those locations while cutting the underperforming ones. Stop & Shop currently has thirteen other locations in Monmouth & Ocean county, but it is unclear which of those stores will remain open.