Winner Claims $221 Million Powerball Jackpot $1.13 Billion Jackpot from March 26 Still Unclaimed

The lucky player had the sole winning jackpot ticket and elected the cash option of $104.7 million. When they came to the Lottery for their claim meeting they were still trying to wrap their head around the win. They heard the jackpot discussed on the radio, but some of the reported facts did not match. However, something told them to check their ticket and they got the surprise of a lifetime. Their Quick Pick ticket was a match. They immediately called a close friend to share the news and the friend could not believe it.

As of this writing, the winner has not made any plans for the money. The lucky ticket was purchased at Preet Food Mart in Lindenwold, Camden County. On Tuesday, June 11, Executive Director Carey visited the retail location and presented them with a ceremonial $30,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket. The co-owners, husband and wife Tejinder Singh and Rajvinder Kaur Ghotra are planning on traveling with the bonus money. They have never been to Europe and this windfall presents many different opportunities.

The $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday, March 26, that was won by a single ticket in Neptune, New Jersey, remains unclaimed at this time. New Jersey Lottery recommends that the winner sign the ticket, make copies of it, contact professional legal and financial advisors, and call us at 1-800-222-0996 to file the claim.

A New Jersey law allows lottery winners to remain anonymous indefinitely, and the identity of winners will not be included in materials available to public inspection under the State’s Open Public Records Act. Players claiming Lottery prizes worth $600.00 or more must still provide their identity to Lottery officials in order to claim a prize. The New Jersey Lottery is still required by law to withhold state and federal taxes from certain prizes awarded. The New Jersey Lottery also shares the identity of winners with other State agencies, and claims are reviewed for collection of unpaid obligations such as child support, student loan arrearages, and back taxes.