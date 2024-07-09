Garden State May Feel Effects of Hurricane Beryl

The threat for excessive heat is likely (60%) to continue into Wednesday, but if clouds move in earlier, temperatures and heat index values may be lower than the current forecast. There is up to a 70% chance for storms Wednesday into Thursday as the remnant low of Beryl tracks northwest of our region. Storms during this period will be capable of heavy rain leading to flash flooding. The highest risk is along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor. Another period of storms is possible Friday continuing into Saturday. The chance for storms in this period is up to 60%. The primary hazard with this period is also heavy rain leading to flash flooding. Risk for heavy rain exists across most of the region in this period.

